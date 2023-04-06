Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,217 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $47,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $257.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.05. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.59.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.