Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.59.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $257.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.