Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 268,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 152,996 shares.The stock last traded at $84.23 and had previously closed at $85.93.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.30.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

