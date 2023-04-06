Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 268,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 152,996 shares.The stock last traded at $84.23 and had previously closed at $85.93.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.30.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)
