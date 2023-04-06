Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 369.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

PJP stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,753. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $322.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.