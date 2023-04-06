Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,556,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,473,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,806,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,595,000 after purchasing an additional 263,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 169,354 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,062.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 51,494 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBWB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.41. 515,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,124,037. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

