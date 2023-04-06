Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.6% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after acquiring an additional 143,095 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,433,000 after acquiring an additional 119,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $317.24. 23,645,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,261,832. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $356.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

