Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.17. 1,143,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,972. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $160.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

