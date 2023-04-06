Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 248,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 88,572 shares.The stock last traded at $44.56 and had previously closed at $45.86.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $658.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 584,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,089,000 after acquiring an additional 294,749 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,288,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,929,000 after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $7,834,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 179,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 116,068 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

