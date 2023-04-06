IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Down to $6.66

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.30. IonQ shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 1,571,920 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONQ. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,448,000. State Street Corp grew its position in IonQ by 485.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 1,821,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 8,179.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 1,298,402 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $3,752,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

