IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Down to $6.66

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.30. IonQ shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 1,571,920 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONQ. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
IonQ Stock Up 1.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.92.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
