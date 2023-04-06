IQE (LON:IQE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.42

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 43.42 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 25.80 ($0.32). IQE shares last traded at GBX 26.30 ($0.33), with a volume of 2,341,095 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The company has a market capitalization of £199.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.50, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 43.29.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

