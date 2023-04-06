IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 97,335 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of IQVIA worth $39,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 79,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after buying an additional 46,504 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 110,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 60,365 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $197.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $254.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

