iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.64. 931,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,981,055. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.94. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $105.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

