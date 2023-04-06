iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,988,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.78. 378,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,091. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.74. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.