iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.87. 346,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

