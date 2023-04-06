iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $63,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,483,000 after purchasing an additional 161,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $243.10. The stock had a trading volume of 285,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,957. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.74.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

