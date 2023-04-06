iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.09. 1,499,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,432. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

