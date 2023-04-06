iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,858,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,864 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,392,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,285,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,764,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,978,000 after purchasing an additional 121,580 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

