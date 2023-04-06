iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 76,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.24. 1,327,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

