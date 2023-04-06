iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,148,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 233,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,508 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 200,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 165,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.10. The firm has a market cap of $838.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.67 and a 1 year high of $128.22.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

