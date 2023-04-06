iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.43. 984,375 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.