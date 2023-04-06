iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Increased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,517 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.1% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,092,000 after acquiring an additional 316,210 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,092,000 after buying an additional 343,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,751,000 after acquiring an additional 669,885 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.37. 911,896 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

