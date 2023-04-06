iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,602 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,659,000 after purchasing an additional 260,184 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.14. 16,394,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,499,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

