iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 84,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $79.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

