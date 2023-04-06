J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.69) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JDW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.90) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.95) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
J D Wetherspoon Trading Up 1.9 %
J D Wetherspoon stock traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.17) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 710.50 ($8.82). The stock had a trading volume of 491,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,593. The firm has a market cap of £914.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 566.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 494.59. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of GBX 388.40 ($4.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 796.50 ($9.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.08.
About J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
