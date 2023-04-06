J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.69) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JDW. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.90) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.95) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

J D Wetherspoon Trading Up 1.9 %

J D Wetherspoon stock traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.17) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 710.50 ($8.82). The stock had a trading volume of 491,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,593. The firm has a market cap of £914.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 566.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 494.59. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of GBX 388.40 ($4.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 796.50 ($9.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.08.

Insider Activity

About J D Wetherspoon

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin acquired 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £11,882,000 ($14,756,582.22). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,600,060 shares of company stock worth $1,188,229,844. Corporate insiders own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.