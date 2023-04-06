Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.1 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $42,648,450. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $268.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.49, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $280.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

