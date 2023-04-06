Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.02. 551,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,506. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

