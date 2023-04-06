Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $148,427.06

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.74 million and $148,427.06 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01205555 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $149,496.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

