Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.65 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.65 million and $145,481.11 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01205555 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $149,496.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

