JLB & Associates Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.7 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,750,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.