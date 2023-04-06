JLB & Associates Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FDS traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $404.49. The company had a trading volume of 43,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,584. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,457 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

