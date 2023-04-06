JLB & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America accounts for 1.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after purchasing an additional 450,466 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 632,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,698,000 after purchasing an additional 296,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 262,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PKG traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $141.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,947. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

