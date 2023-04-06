JLB & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up 2.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on APH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 497,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol



Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

