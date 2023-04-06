JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Performance

K traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $67.96. 465,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,049. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.95. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,381,203.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

