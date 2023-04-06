JLB & Associates Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.14. The stock had a trading volume of 829,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,470. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day moving average of $104.41. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,014 shares of company stock valued at $71,705,231 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

