Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Shares Down 7.1%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 7,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 297,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Jourdan Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$17.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.12.

Jourdan Resources Company Profile

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

