Joystick Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.80 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Joystick has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $10.80 million and $18,666.34 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008232 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00025083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00030576 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018804 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003513 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,990.86 or 0.99995355 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05805497 USD and is up 9.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,218.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

