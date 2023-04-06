Joystick Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,805.07 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and approximately $13,805.07 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008117 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00030342 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018834 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,014.52 or 1.00013977 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05266209 USD and is down -9.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,938.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

