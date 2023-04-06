JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €235.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($255.43) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($206.52) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Volkswagen Trading Down 1.1 %

VOW3 opened at €124.08 ($134.87) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €130.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €112.84 ($122.65) and a 52 week high of €161.50 ($175.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.06.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

