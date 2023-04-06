JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $124.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $106.46 on Monday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $838,367,000 after acquiring an additional 120,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $617,300,000 after acquiring an additional 53,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,688 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

