JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 571.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.6% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 153,213 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,652 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,059,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.