JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.7% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,261 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 765,740 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 314,145 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,551 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

