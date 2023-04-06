JUMPN Price Reaches $11.19 on Top Exchanges (JST)

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. JUMPN has a total market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and approximately $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUMPN token can currently be purchased for $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JUMPN has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

JUMPN Profile

JUMPN launched on April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today. The official message board for JUMPN is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial.

JUMPN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUMPN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUMPN using one of the exchanges listed above.

