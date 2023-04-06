Kaspa Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $547.54 million and $23.08 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,759,750,731 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,749,063,342.93792. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03232797 USD and is down -8.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $35,029,823.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

