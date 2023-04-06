Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Trading Down 0.6%

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$16.74 and last traded at C$16.80. Approximately 160,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 219,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.45.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.00.

Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement

About Killam Apartment REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

(Get Rating)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Stories

