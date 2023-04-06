KILT Protocol One Day Volume Hits $128,926.72 (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One KILT Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001351 BTC on exchanges. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $44,363,574,905,566.10 billion and $128,926.72 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.

The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

