Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Kirkland’s Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of KIRK stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 123,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,503. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s
About Kirkland’s
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
