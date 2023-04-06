Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Kirkland’s Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of KIRK stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 123,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,503. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

About Kirkland’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

