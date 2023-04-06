Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) fell 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.96 and last traded at $44.96. 32,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 424,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KTB. Williams Trading upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 44.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kontoor Brands

In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.