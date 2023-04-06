KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,222,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,580 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,741,000 after buying an additional 1,180,045 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,138,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,041,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 580,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,007.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after acquiring an additional 996,974 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KWEB opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.59. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $36.19.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.