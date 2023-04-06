Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Trading Down 3.4%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $14.98. 382,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 788,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DNUT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -149.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Krispy Kreme by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,348 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at $10,320,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 170.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 745,480 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,375,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

See Also

