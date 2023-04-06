Kujira (KUJI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $509,029.96

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Kujira has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $70.18 million and $509,029.96 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.6518067 USD and is up 22.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $565,440.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

